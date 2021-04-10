22 per cent rise in club registration as process ends

LAHORE: The club registration process concluded on Friday with the Pakistan Cricket Board receiving an unprecedented and overwhelming response from the passionate club cricket owners. Just before the new constitution came into effect in August 2019, 3,115 clubs were registered with the PCB. However, following amendments to the model constitutions as well as the introduction of club affiliation and operational rules, the PCB has received 3,807 applications, which reflects an increase by 22 per cent. The club registration process had commenced on March 10 and by March 22, the PCB had received 1,362 applications. This means in the past 17 days, 2,445 more clubs have showed their support and confidence in the PCB by applying for registration.

The maximum number of applications have been received for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association which stand at 845. The breakdown of the other five Cricket Associations is Balochistan (502), Central Punjab (774), Northern (486), Sindh (676) and Southern Punjab (524).

Amongst the City Cricket Associations, Karachi being the major centre has brought forward 231 – the most – applications, while 222 have been received from Lahore. In Central Punjab, over 100 applications have been received from Faisalabad. The PCB has gotten 94 applications from Sindh’s Hyderabad and 87 from Northern’s Rawalpindi, while 82 and 83 applications have come from Balochistan’s Quetta and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, respectively. Sixty-one applications have been received from Southern Punjab’s Bahawalnagar. Following the conclusion of the first step, the successful applicant club presidents will receive an online link on their registered email address for submission of further information relating to membership and players categories.