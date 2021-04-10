Passing out parade of 22nd batch of Elite Force held in Lahore

A passing-out parade of 22nd batch of basic elite course was held at Elite Police Training Centre Bedian here on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani and Commandant Elite Police Training School Lt. Colonel Faisal Hussain Khattak along with other officers.

Addressing the ceremony IGP Inam Ghani said that Elite Force is a very important part of Punjab Police whose diligent and dutiful personnel always upheld the image of Punjab Police with pride by sacrificing their lives for the protection of lives and properties of the citizens and suppression of anti-social elements.

He further said that the professionalism, sense of duty and unparalleled performance of the elite force is valued by the government, which is why elite force personnel are always selected for the most sensitive positions or high profile duties and it is a reflection of the unparalleled performance of the brave, the positive attitude and the love of duty.

He directed the personnel completing the 22nd Basic Elite Course to perform their duties with high professionalism, discipline, sense of responsibility and impartiality and play their effective role in building a peaceful society and take special care to protect the self-esteem of citizens during the duty.

The police chief emphasized that professional duties should be performed with utmost honesty and loyalty to the nation, country and state and dealing with the people while the police officers and personnel with their positive attitudes should sincerely serve and protect the citizens.

In this way , the overall image of the police will be changed and the citizens will respect the police force with all their true heart. He further said that the elite personnel have established the high traditions of martyrdom, bravery and duty and the newly passed youths should not compromise on high professionalism by making them their beacon.

Meanwhile Lt. Col Faisal Hussain Khattak said that the 22nd Basic Course includes 761 Punjab Police personnel from all the districts of the province under the supervision of expert instructors and senior officers of Elite Police for a period of six months.

The comprehensive training course provided modern professional training in accordance with modern requirements, especially special skills to deal with terrorism, and elite force commandos will come to the fore and prove to be a double-edged sword for criminal elements.

He further said that the trained personnel have been provided high quality professional training to cope with all kinds of challenging situations including martial arts, firing practice, thwarting terrorist activities and at the same time with a view to public dealings, special attention has also been paid to the character building of these commandos so that these young men can facilitate the citizens with their positive attitudes while on duty.

During the ceremony, Elite force personnel conducted martial arts skills, firing practice and demonstrated other professional skills to the participants at Shuja Parade Ground .

IG Punjab distributed prizes among the elite personnel who showed excellent performance during the training. Among them, Waheed Ahmed was awarded CC-1 and cash prize for being selected as the best performer, while Omar Idrees was awarded CC-2 and cash prize for winning the race. Mohammad Zahid was awarded CC-1 and cash prize for best shooting while Zulfiqar Ali was awarded CC-1 and cash prize for best in parade.