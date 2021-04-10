Pakistan, China agree to safeguard multilateralism

Pakistan and China have agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the central role of the United Nations (UN) in international affairs.

The understanding came at the third round of China Pakistan Consultations on the United Nations Affairs.

Pakistani side was led by Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Usman Iqbal Jadoon whilst the Chinese side by its Director General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences Yang Tao.

The two sides agreed to strengthen their cooperation at the UN and other multilateral platforms and to support each other on each side’s core and major interests. They decided to work toward the political and peaceful resolution of regional and international hotspot issues, and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the world, especially in Asia.

Both the sides were in complete harmony to continue to strengthen cooperation on counter terrorism and peacekeeping in the UN framework by addressing the issue of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and supporting the UN peacekeeping operations, so as to make greater contributions to the maintenance of international and regional peace and security.

They decided to consolidate strategic coordination in the field of human rights, jointly opposing double standards and the politicization of human rights issues, and working for the promotion and protection of all human rights in a cooperative manner.