Socio-economic development among priorities: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that socio-economic development and sustainability are top priorities of the current government. The foreign minister’s remarks came on Friday while he was speaking at a virtual Start-Up summit organised by the Pakistani community in the United States. He appreciated the Pakistani diaspora in the United States for connecting with the knowledge economy of Pakistan and creating mutually beneficial bridges. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has initiated a Diaspora Outreach Research initiative and Innovation Network to effectively engage with Pakistanis residing abroad, he said. He said, “This databasing and networking would allow us to create research and innovation linkages and drive value from the experience of our diaspora across the world.” The start-up ecosystem in Pakistan is featuring more and more success stories and this event will provide a better understanding of the start-up landscape and opportunities in the country, he further said.













