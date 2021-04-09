CM Buzdar inaugurates LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday laid the foundation stone of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments at Mouza Halloki and said the project is the fulfillment of a promise to provide residence to the homeless.

CM Buzdar said that 35000 apartments will be constructed in the LDA city housing scheme at Mouza Halloki in Lahore by LDA and the Pakistan Housing Development Authority. The foundation stone is laid today to construct 4000 flats in the first phase and the applicants will be the owner of their homes in a short span of 1.5 years, he added

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said no one could’ve imagined the scope of the poor segment of the society having an ownership of their house, but today it is a dream that is being materialized by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Regrettably, former governments did not pay attention to the development of the poor but the PTI government is working for the prosperity of commoners and the progress of Pakistan, he added.

Giving the details of the project the CM said that 2000 apartments will be given to citizens through Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and 2000 apartments will be given to the federal government, Punjab government and LDA employees with less than Rs. 50,000 salaries.

This project is a public-friendly initiative as the applicants will have to pay a 10 percent down payment and the instalments will be paid in a period of 5 to 20 years. The people will be able to own their homes by paying monthly instalments equivalent to rent and the standard of the LDA city housing scheme will not be less than any high-quality private scheme, he further said.

The CM stated the electricity system will be laid underground and a park will be built on an area of 330 Kanal along with the facilities of the mosque, model graveyard, sports complex and cricket stadium for the special persons. Meanwhile, the LDA will fulfil the responsibility of looking after buildings and infrastructure, he added.

Not only this but work is also in progress on other housing projects to provide homes to low-income strata of the society throughout the province and 133 areas have been identified in all the tehsils under Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Project, the CM said. In the first phase, more than 10,000 houses are being built for low-income families in 32 tehsils and 3 Marla land has been given for a paltry sum of 30,000 rupees, he added.

The government of Pakistan will provide a 3 lakh subsidy as well as a loan facility with low interest. This way, a house costing 14 lakh will be provided in 11 lakh with Rs. 10,000 monthly instalment spanning over a period of 10 years. The provincial cabinet has approved 3 billion rupees for the infrastructural development of this project and the Punjab government has provided one billion rupees to the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, the CM added.

Loan up to one million will be provided, through microfinance NGOs, for the construction of homes and the people, unable to own a habitation due to lack of resources, will soon be the owners of their homes. This is the vision to fulfil the dream of providing homes to lakhs of families and this will also generate multifarious employment opportunities along with the promotion of allied industries. The government has moved forward to fulfil the promise and every commitment will be fulfilled to make the country prosperous and strong, the CM added.