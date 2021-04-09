Meera discharged from mental hospital, ordered to leave US within 48 hours

Pakistani showbiz star Meera has reportedly been released from the mental hospital and ordered to leave America within 48 hours.

According to the reports actress discharged from the mental hospital after Captain Naveed paid $50,000 for her ‘bail’.

A few days ago according to various reports surfaced that Meera on Wednesday night was admitted to a psychiatric facility in New York. Her mother confirmed that those claims were true. Her mother confirmed that the Baaji star was taken by force because she poorly spoke English at the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here is that Caption Naveed is said to Meera’s husband though the actress keeps on denying that she is married.

Meera also shared that she is not being given work in the entertainment industry despite her last film Baaji being a super-hit, which has made her depressed. She categorically alleged that there are conspiracies working against her in the industry.