Friday, April 09, 2021


Britain’s Prince Philip dies in london hospital

London: Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of more than seven decades and a towering figure in British public life, has died. He was 99.

Philip was hospitalized in February 2021 after “feeling unwell,” and was treated for an infection and a preexisting heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He was released a month later after undergoing a heart procedure.

