USC’s Ramazan package to start from April 10

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director (MD) Umer Lodhi Thursday announced that a special ‘Ramzan discount Package’ would start from April 10 at all utility stores of the country with affordable rates, giving subsidy to over 19 essential commodities. In an exclusive talk with PTV news channel, he said that Ramzan package would be applicable including sugar, wheat flour, pulses, gram flour, dry dates, rice, tea, Oil, Ghee, Baisen, beverages and tetra pack milk, from April 10. He said on the special instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, relief package was announced in an aimed at providing basic food items and commodities at subsidized rates throughout the country’s 4000 outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation. “USC is committed to maintain transparency in the corporation and will provide quality items to the customers across the country, under the PM relief package”, he assured. He said government has approved a ration relief package of Ramazan Rs 7.80 billion for utility stores, adding, there will not be shortage of food items and efforts were being made to further boost up supplies by the management.













