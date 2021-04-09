PM to unveil Rs275bn uplift package for GB on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan on April 12 (Monday) where he will announce an Rs275 billion development package for the GB region. Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to visit Gilgit-Baltistan on April 5 but his his-day visit for the GB Integrated Development Plan was postponed due to bad weather. As per the new schedule, the Prime Minister will now visit the region on Monday. The projects related to clean energy, transport and communication, health, infrastructure, water sanitation, women development programme, construction of new grid stations and tourism are part of the GB uplift package. PM Khan will also make an important statement regarding granting Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a provisional province of Pakistan.













