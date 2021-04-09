SSC exams in Balochistan start today

Annual examinations of secondary school certificate (SSC) will begin in Balochistan today (Friday). Chairman Balochistan Board said that about 400 examination centres have been set up while a supervisory staff of 1,200 persons will be deployed for the invigilation of exams. According to the board, 130,000 candidates will appear in the exam.

Earlier, while responding to queries after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani had said that educational institutes will remain open and stressed that a decision to close them could be made if coronavirus cases rise.

On the other hand, the heads of All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges have demanded the government that all public and private teachers be vaccinated against coronavirus on an emergency basis. In a joint press conference, the president of All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges said that ban on political and social events and education should be given priority.