Teachers can approach court if committee violates merit: IHC

Islamabad High Court (IHC) while announcing decision on the petition against the committee constituted for regularization of deputationist teachers has remarked that court will keep watch on the committee decisions and if it imparts discriminatory treatment to teachers, then they can approach the court.

A single bench of IHC presided over by Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah took up the petitions filed by the deputationst teachers for hearing Thursday.

GM Chaudhry, counsel for the petitioners, argued that the ill intent of the five-member committee constituted for taking interviews of the teachers individually is already evident because Saqib Shahab director and Azam Gakhar, director legal who are included in the committee have already issued orders against the teachers. The court had declared this order null and void.

The counsel said the court had declared that committee be set up at ministerial level to look into the matters of teachers. “But director general of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) included these people in the committee. This shows bias of the committee. Therefore, the court should issue orders for dissolution of this committee,” he added. The IHC CJ ordered if the committee shows discrimination against the teachers then court is here and “we will keep an eye on proceedings of the committee.” The teachers should let the committee do its job.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

GM Chaudhry while talking to media said that the court has issued warning to the FDE that no discrimination should be shown against any teacher and no teacher should be separated from his family. “If those who are part of the committee interpret the court’s orders according to their sweet will, then we will stand in the court and the members of committee will also be in the dock,” he added.