NAB accords top priority for training to its Officers: Chairman NAB

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retired Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that NAB accords top priority for training/capacity building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on modern lines.

The chairman said that training is a continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors. Justice Iqbal expressed this while chairing a meeting to review the performance of the Training and Research Division of NAB at NAB Headquarters.

Justice Iqbal said that NAB is an apex anti-corruption organization of the country which has been assigned the mandate of eradication of corruption and corrupt practices from the country. He said that this requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility. NAB attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development, and accordingly, a comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2021 was devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and Prosecutors, he said.

In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it is equally important that trainers are fully capable and geared up to undertake this responsibility. Training Cells have been created at all Regional levels are primarily responsible to liaise and carry out the planned activities in their respective Regional Bureaus, Justice Iqbal maintained. Therefore, the Training of Trainers (ToT) program was organized by the T&R Division NAB at NAB Headquarter.