SSGC now serve 24/7, Mega Service Centre launched

SSGC’s has launched first 24/7 Mega Service Centre in Karachi. This is for the first time in the history of SSGC that the Company’s CFC is operating around the clock to cater to customers’ complaints related to gas supply, billing and connections. This vital customer centric step is one of the many approaches being devised by the Company management and the Customer Services Division to cater effectively and efficiently to the customers’ grievances.

Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC formally launched the around the clock Mega Customer Service Centre in a simple yet impressive ceremony held at the venue on Thursday evening. In his key note speech, the MD lauded the management and staff of North Nazimabad CFC for making arrangements for a 24/7 service. He reiterated that the customer service representatives at the CFC must continue to display a positive attitude and plenty of politeness and patience towards the customers. He asked the CFC staff to channelize all their energies to deliver the best customer experience. The MD said that the recent launch of SSGC Mega Service Centre in Korangi, regular convening of online and physical khuli kachehris on the directives of PMDU and social media platforms including our Mobile App have provided much needed shot in the arm to our customer-service efforts. But what the customer is interested in is getting his problems satisfactorily solved, he emphasized.

Earlier, while welcoming the MD and other members of his team, Latifullah Khan, ADGM (Customer Relations) thanked the MD and senior management for supporting the Department in ensuring 24/7 customer services. He also thanked other departments including Corporate Communications, Admin. Services and IT for working swiftly to make around the clock operations possible. He expressed hope that all the customer services division staff of the Company including the CFC’s front desk and Billing personnel would serve their customers with enthusiasm while ensuring that their complaints are swiftly resolved. Mr. Maniar hoped that the success of mega service centers will replicated across the franchise areas by setting up other such facilities. On the occasion, the MD gave away keys of a motor cycle to a lucky consumer who had won it through a draw held during the Mall Activity held in Karachi to promote SSGC Customer Connect Mobile Appp.