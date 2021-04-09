Jamie Foxx once had Snoop Dogg intimidate one of his daughter’s suitors

When it comes to his daughters, Jamie Foxx doesn’t mess around. On Wednesday, April 7’s episode of E! News’ Daily Pop, E!’s Justin Sylvester caught up with the 53-year-old actor to discuss his new Netflix show, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. The new sitcom, which arrives on the streaming service April 14, follows a single dad as he tries to figure out fatherhood after his teenage daughter moves in.

As Foxx is executive producing the series alongside his 27-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, he revealed his real-life fatherhood style has crept into the show. “My daughter never got in trouble…Like, I never had to say the words, ‘I know you ain’t coming in here late. I know that ain’t alcohol on your breath,'” he shared. “As far as my character, I mean, that’s all the way me.”

So, like his character on the show, Foxx revealed he isn’t afraid to embarrass his daughters. Case in point: When daughter Corinne first started dating, he said he transformed into “a private eye.”

He noted, “By the time she got the person there, I already knew everything about him.”

And, as Foxx shared with Sylvester, he’s even enlisted his famous friends to help unnerve Corinne’s suitors. “Snoop was actually at my house,” he recalled. “So, she brings the guy by to the crib and I say, ‘Yo, Snoop, there he is right there. Shake him up.'”

Per Foxx, Snoop walked up to the potential boyfriend and said, “Hey, what’s up, nephew? You understand what’s going on right now?”

Thankfully, the suitor took the intimidation in stride, which impressed Foxx. “They have to know that if something is going wrong that, hey, something might come to you,” he explained before adding at another point, “Daughters are special, man…As a father, you want that person who is dating your daughter to know that there quite possibly be a chance that they won’t survive life.”

For all of this and more, including an update on Foxx’s youngest daughter Anelise, catch the full interview above.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! arrives on Netflix April 14.