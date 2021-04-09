‘Radhe — Your Most Wanted Bhai’ release postponed due to COVID-19 surge?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan revealed in an online interview that the release of his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ may be postponed due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the cover reveal of Kabir Bedi’s autobiography, Salman Khan was asked about ‘Radhe’ to which the actor replied saying that they are trying to release the film on Eid but may have to postpone if the lockdown continues.

Salman Khan said, “We are still trying our best to release ‘Radhe’ on Eid but if this lockdown is going to continue then we might have to push it to the next Eid. But if the cases go down and people take care of themselves and wear the masks, maintain social distancing, don’t break the laws that the government has put on us then I think this will die off very soon and if it does then we will have ‘Radhe’ in theatres on Eid.”

He added, “But if the citizens don’t listen and these COVID cases continue to rise then it’s not just the problem for theatre owners but also for the daily wage workers. It’s going to be a really bad one like the way it was earlier.”

The release date of superstar Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was set to arrive in theatres on May 13. Salman, will be seen in the action film along with Disha Patani.