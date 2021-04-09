Sonu Sood urges Indian government to start COVID-19 vaccination for 25 years and above

Good Samaritan and actor Sonu Sood after getting his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday urged the government of the country to start the drive for people as young as 25.

Sonu Sood tweeted: I urge @MoHFW_INDIA to consider 25 years and above getting vaccinated too. With number of cases rising and even kids getting infected in large numbers with virus it’s high time we announce the vaccination for 25 years and above. Max number of cases I come across are youngsters.

The 47-year-old actor, who catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year, said his aim now is to encourage more people to receive the vaccine, reports PTI.

He also launched “Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life” – a vaccination drive campaign to create awareness.

Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee received their first dose of the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.