Two-week Pak cultural show begins in Belarus

A 15-day Pakistani cultural show titled Pakistan Cultural Weeks begins in Minsk, Belarus, organised jointly by Pakistan Embassy there and Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts. The inaugural ceremony held at the university campus was participated by 100 faculty members and students of the university. The campus has enrolment of at least 4,000 students, said news release received on Wednesday. The ceremony commenced with the welcome remarks by Rector of the University, Dr Natalya Karchevskaya. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan made a comprehensive presentation on Pakistan’s rich art and cultural heritage developed over several civilizations including that of Mehergarh, Indus Valley, Harappa and Gandhara. The diversity of art and culture, contemporary art scene and tourism potential of Pakistan were also extensively covered during the event. It said besides a short video documentary on Pakistan, the inaugural ceremony also comprised two dance performances-by Tamazur Dance School on Pakistani music wearing traditional costumes and a Belarusian dance performance by the university students.













