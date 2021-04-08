Jawad Ahmad tests COVID-19 positive for second time

Renowned Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad informed on Tuesday that he has again tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported. Jawad Ahmad after testing positive has quarantined himself at his home as a precautionary measure. The singer turned politician had detected positive for the virus last year in November as well.

Coronavirus has claimed 103 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,924.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 103 more lives and 3,953 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 63,102 and the positivity rate stood at 8.47 percent.