Nepra notifies Rs0.64 increase in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified an increase of Rs0.6416 per unit in power tariff on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of February 2021. According to the notification, the reference fuel price was Rs4.1414 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). However, the actual fuel price for February came in at Rs4.7830 per kWh, an increase of Rs0.6416 per kWh. The increase will be applicable to all consumer categories except for lifeline consumers. The said adjustment shall be shown separately in consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed in the month of February 2021 by the ex-Wapda distribution companies. They will reflect the fuel charges adjustment for February 2021 in the billing month of April 2021, the notice said. According to the communique, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested the authority to increase the tariff by Rs0.65. Following the request, it added, Nepra held a public hearing on March 30 and approved a Rs0.64 increase in the tariff. The notification further said that the increase will only be applicable on bills for the month of April, while the lifeline and K-Electric consumers will be exempted from the change.













