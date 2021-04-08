Railways to become profitable entity soon: Swati

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has expressed the hope that Pakistan Railways would soon become a profitable department. Talking to media persons at Hyderabad Railway Station on Wednesday, Azam Khan Swati said that railway passengers would be given every possible travelling facility. The minister said no one would be allowed to make politics on railways. Swati said that Pakistan Railways will earn Rs30 billion through freight trains. The minister said that strengthening railways is imperative for overall economic development of the country. He said that railways land will be used in public private partnership programmes to generate income. Swati vowed to utilise all available resources to overcome losses in the Pakistan Railways and transform it into a profitable institution. He said the railways has unlimited potential, which, if utilised properly, can usher in a new era of economic prosperity and vitality.













