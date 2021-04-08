Bakhtawar says recovering from Covid-19

Former prime minister Benzair Bhutto’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari announced on Wednesday that she is isolating as she tested positive for coronavirus.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2 — isolating and recovering,” tweeted Bakhtawar who recently got married.

Bakhtawar reminded people to remain “cautious” and urged them to “call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose”. She also asked people to get vaccinated and help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. Earlier this year, Bakhtawar got married to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry.