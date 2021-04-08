Punjab Ombudsman retrieves land worth Rs 275 mn from grabbers

Provincial Ombudsman Punjab has taken strict action against the land grabbers while retrieving 351 kanals and 14 marlas of government land worth more than Rs 275 million. Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman presented the annual report to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the provision of speedy justice would strengthen Pakistan. Oppression and injustice will not be tolerated with anyone. The performance of the Provincial Ombudsman of Punjab is exemplary in every respect.

According to the details, Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman in a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar presented the annual report to him. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government has an unequivocal policy against land grabbers. The PTI government is purging the institutions of political interference. Providing immediate justice will strengthen Pakistan and the role of the provincial ombudsman in ensuring the provision of justice is commendable.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that almost all the appeals against the decisions of the Provincial Ombudsman landed in Governor House Secretariat have been disposed of. Under the Constitution of Pakistan, the state is the guardian of the fundamental rights of every citizen and guarantor of impartial justice. It is the responsibility of the provincial institutions to provide justice and to resolve public grievances on their own and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Action will be taken against anyone who is responsible for undue delay in the provision of justice and redressal of complaints. The first priority of the government is to provide relief to the public in every sector.

Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman apprised Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar that 5,000 fewer complaints have been received in the government departments of Punjab last year. In 2019, the provincial ombudsman has received 18,750 complaints against the police and other departments, including the revenue department, while in 2020, 13,191 complaints have been received, of which 11,817 complaints have been redressed by the provincial ombudsman and the provincial ombudsman is redressing child abuse cases on a priority basis.

Azam Suleman further apprised Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar that the management information system has been launched in the Head office and 41 regional offices of the provincial ombudsman adding that general cases are decided within 30 to 35 days while cases involving financial matters are decided within 45 to 50 days. The complaints of government employees, widows and heirs of deceased government employees are also being addressed on a priority basis and the provincial ombudsman is taking practical steps to provide immediate justice to overseas Pakistanis and the performance of regional offices are also reviewed regularly so that the complaints can be redressed immediately.