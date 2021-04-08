PTA launches system to block lost, stolen mobile phones

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a new automated Lost & Stolen Device System (LSDS) for blocking of lost, stolen and snatched mobile phones.

The PTA in a statement on Wednesday said that the new system will provide ease and facilitation to the users who want to get their mobile phones blocked in case it has been stolen, snatched or lost. It said that complainants can easily file a request with PTA for blocking the IMEI of such handset to prevent it from potential misuse.

The LSDS is an automated system and integrated with PTA’s Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). The stolen mobile phone will be blocked within 24 hours of reporting after necessary verification, said the PTA.

It said that users will have to lodge a blocking request with PTA through PTA’s online complaint management system (CMS). The complainant will receive a complaint reference number upon successful registration of blocking request.

The PTA said if the phone has been recovered, the complainant will have to follow the same procedure for unblocking through CMS and mention their complaint reference number along with other mandatory details that were given to them earlier for blocking of mobile phone. The user will receive an SMS on the registered number once the mobile phone is unblocked.

It may be mentioned that currently stolen, snatched and lost mobile phones can be blocked or unblocked by calling PTA’s toll free number 0800-25625, sending email to imei@pta.gov.pk or through CPLC, Karachi. After launch of the new system, these mediums will not be available for blocking or unblocking of phones, said the PTA.