Govt hospitals run out of beds as covid cases soar

The third wave of corona virus has reached critical condition in Faisalabad. The Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad has been alerted as the capacity to admit patients in two major government hospitals allied and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital has run out. The number of patients is increasing day by day. Due to the increase, wards for Corona patients at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad were evacuated.

Due to more cases in the third wave of coronavirus, beds were allotted for patients infected with coronavirus in the ICU ward, isolation ward, ENT ward, gynecology ward and medical wards of the Allied Hospital. Patients infected with the coronavirus were admitted to the ICU ward, isolation ward, Iqbal ward and several other wards of the district headquarters hospital after the wards in Allied Hospital ran out of capacity. But now, after Allied Hospital, the wards of DHQ Hospital are also full for patients.

Due to this dangerous situation, Vice Chancellor of the Faisalabad Medical University Zafar Chaudhry and the district administration issued a red alert to Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad and various wards were evacuated. In order to treat patients suffering from coronavirus, high flow oxygen beds have been asked to be activated.

In this regard, Medical Superintendent Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad Dr. Amir Naveed said that more than 140 beds were evacuated in different wards of the hospital along with 114 beds of high flow oxygen. The ventilators were put on standby due to the critical condition.

It has also been clarified that earlier during the first wave of coronavirus, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad was declared as Corona Center. After that, in view of the reduction in the number of patients, treatment of patients with other diseases started however, once again a red alert has been issued to the management of General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad so that the patients affected by Corona can be shifted there.

It is to be noted that 30 new patients have been admitted to Allied Hospital during the last 24 hours while 4 patients died under treatment including confirmed and suspected patients. The administration handed over the bodies of the deceased to their heirs after taking necessary steps. At the same time, Dr. Arshad Munir of Rabia Clinics and Ultrasound on Narwala Road was on ventilator for ten days due to corona and died yesterday due to deteriorating condition.