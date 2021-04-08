Killers of Swabi ATC judge held

The Swabi police here on Wednesday arrested killers involved in the killing of the Swat anti-terrorism court’s judge. The details pertaining to the arrest were revealed to the media at press conference. According to Swabi District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib, the police sprang into action after some unknown people killed anti-terrorism court judge Aftab Afridi, and his wife, daughter, daughter in law and a four-year-old grandson in an ambush attack at Anbar interchange in Swabi district.

The DPO said all the deceased were on their way to Swat from Islamabad.

“The police arrested Aziz, resident of Dagay area in Swabi, and Dawood, of Masho Banda of the same Swabi district, in connection with the killings that took place on 4 April,” the DPO said, adding that the police also recovered the vehicle and murder tool used in crime from the arrested alleged killers.

The DPO revealed that the judge was targeted over an enmity and during the investigation both arrested suspects revealed the name of their other co-accomplices of the crime.

“The investigation is underway and other accomplices, who are on the run, have been identified and soon they will also be arrested,” Muhammad Shoaib said. He added a total of three vehicle, one used as pilot vehicle, the second one used was used carrying the shooter while the third vehicle served as a back-up during the ambush attack.