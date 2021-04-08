Scotmann Pharmaceuticals signs MOU with Services Hospital

General Manager Mr. Suhail Khan from Scotmann Pharmaceuticals signs MOU of first health workers’ Vitamin D trial of Pakistan with Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr. Muhammad Zahid.

Dr. Muhammad Zahid said that nearly 85% of Pakistanis are deficient in Vitamin D and the deficiency is more pronounced among health care workers.

Head of Surgical ward 2, Dr. Waris Farooqa took the initiative of a formal clinical trial for health care workers to detect the deficiency levels in this vulnerable cohort and to analyse the efficacy of oral supplementation.

Education Chief and Principal Dr. Muhammad Imran, Head of Gynae department Prof. Dr. Tehreem , Head of Medical Affairs Dr. Syeda Saba Aslam, head of surgery Dr. Aftab also appreciated the initiation of the trial and showed interest in the efforts done for the safety and protection of front line health care workers amid Covid-19.