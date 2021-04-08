Mitchell’s, SKMCH join forces to create bone cancer awareness

Addressing rising concerns regarding Bone Cancer awareness within Pakistan, Mitchell’s Fruit Farm’s Limited & Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) join hands to support 4.4M patients currently under Bone Cancer treatment (1.7M Adults & 2.7M Children) With a firm belief in nurturing and nourishing a brighter future, Mitchell’s has supported the cause through its Bottled Sauces, by changing the color of its caps to Yellow (representing the yellow ribbon— the universal symbol for Bone Cancer ) to support SKMCH services for the treatment of Bone Cancer. Mitchell’s has made its way into the hearts of people, by becoming a loving member of every household of Pakistan and has always strived to give back to the community through its many CSR projects. For each Yellow Cap bottle sold, Mitchell’s will donate Rs.4 to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMCH), thus building upon its continuous efforts to give back to society.













