Tareen and the PTI

Standing behind the PTI stalwart, Jahangir Tareen, during his court hearing in cases filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Punjab lawmakers have put on a great show of unity. A much-needed one, too, given the widespread rumours about internal rifts. However, his flock of supporters did not mince words when talking about “people close to the prime minister hatching conspiracies against Tareen. Call it an overplay of emotions or a deep-running grievance in PTI’s Lahori den against the headquarters, MNA Raja Riaz has given credence to Tareen’s cries of political victimisation. After being pinpointed by the accountability agencies in the mega sugar scandal that shook Pakistan to its core last year, the party architect–who had bankrolled its election campaign in 2018–had let the cat out of the bag. Taking jabs at Shahbaz Gill for relieving him of some task force (how could he be ousted from a post he had never formally held) or naming-and-shaming PMO’s Secretary Azam Khan and former finance minister Asad Umar for orchestrating his dire straits, Mr Tareen is ready to twist his knife in.

And he couldn’t be helped more by the likes of Raja Riaz. He had spoken as loudly as possible in favour of Tareen last year. Wednesday’s denunciation of the “injustice” against him followed the same line. This has pretty much placed the estranged first friend back on the table. With a deck of strong cards, too. If party veterans are so adamant about finding a scapegoat (that the prime minister should personally pursue action against), it is about time they will.

Though not raising a ruckus, Tareen seems confident enough. With a quiet smirk on his face, he keeps underlining his deep roots in the PTI and how he engineered the party as it stands today, using his “blood and sweat.” The friendship chorus continues, but now, there are guised “advises” to let him remain a party friend attached. Judging by his soon-to-be-held meeting with the PPP co-chairman Asif Asli Zardari, Tareen is most likely exploring all options to stay as politically relevant as possible. While he has since then refuted all such claims, Mr Tareen is prudent enough to not let a chip on his shoulder affect the way he plays his cards. Any such affiliation would be akin to a wounded lion on a prowl. Ergo, it would be very interesting to see how this saga develops.

Of course, no one would want Mr Tareen to be punished for the crimes he has not committed. Our political history is replete with unfortunate examples of petty feuds marking the ends of lifelong alliances. Even the holy accountability crusade has been repeatedly tainted with the not-so-holy agendas of the few. However, the serious accusations levelled against him need a thorough–albeit non-partisan–investigation. The high-and-mighty sugar cartels have been running the show for quite some time now. It is now time that they face the music for the dismal tunes they have been forcing the government, taxmen, market forces and helpless customers to dance to! *