Pakistan’s middle-order batting needs improvement, says Misbah

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq is hoping for a better showing from the middle-order batsmen in the third and final One-day International (ODI) against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday (today). While speaking in a video released by the PCB, the head coach said that the middle-order can seek inspiration from opener Fakhar Zaman, who scored 193 in the second ODI. “In batting, we are getting good innings from the top-order. Babar Azam contributed well in the first ODI and Fakhar played a great knock in the second ODI. However, our middle-order batting needs to improve,” said Misbah. “If your top-order batsman plays a big knock and dominates the opposition, it serves as an example for the other batsmen and also gives them confidence to do well,” he added. Apart from the forced change of Shadab Khan, Misbah also indicated that they can tinker with the line-up depending on the conditions at SuperSport Park in Centurion. “There will be changes. Obviously, Shadab will be replaced because of his injury. We will look at other options based on conditions and the pitch. We will make the necessary changes to improve the team combination required to win the game and the series,” he said. Misbah believes a series win in South Africa will boost the confidence of the Men in Green for future series. “It will be a big achievement for a young team to win a series in South Africa. Our players have the self-belief that they can win the final game,” he concluded.













