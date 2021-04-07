Fahad Hussayn’s Eid lawn S/S ’21 collection Shajrahh is about the journey of emotions

In Pakistan, the heart of every individual lays within the culture and heritage that is close to us.

From generation to generation the emotion of celebrations has surrounded us to great depths. Something that profoundly seizes it all is the Shajrahh, Fahad Hussayn’s Signature Eid Lawn SS ’21. Encapsulating the joy of a precious occasion, this collection uses various artistic themes. One of most captivating elements evident in all twelve deigns for the collection is how it incorporates a fusion of tribal motifs, baroque elements, and nature or architecture driven imagery.

Shajrahh is an ode to the lawn tradition in Pakistan. The craftsmanship of the design depicts an experience that takes us back to our roots and traditions. It has been formed to show the strength in the ties and connections that bind the fabric of this society. The best thing about Fahad Hussayn is that he uses ingenuity and profound understating to create a connection between the society and his designs to bring out elements that resonate deep. Be it lawn or any kind of couture, his designs are a tale in itself.