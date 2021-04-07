Standard procedure restarted at Port Qasim to ensure transparency: Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said Port Qasim has restarted a standard procedure that ensures public transparency of all projects. In a tweet, the minister said that “as promised, Port Qasim Authority has re-started a standard procedure that ensures public transparency of all projects, including sign boards describing the details of project, cost, completion date, contractor”. “This is a normal practice globally unless, of course, there is something to hide” he added.













