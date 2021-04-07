103 more lose lives to Covid-19

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases on Tuesday was recorded at 63,102, as 3,953 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,198 people recovered from the disease across couyntry.

One hundred and three patients died on Tuesday, 93 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and 10 in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 103 deaths, 44 of the deceased died on ventilators during their treatment.

Some 46,665 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,300 in Sindh, 19,304 in Punjab, 7,198 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,500 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,148 in Balochistan, 396 in GB, and 819 in AJK. Around 618,158 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said more than one million people from across the country had so far received vaccinations against Covid-19. “Total vaccinations carried out so far crossed 1 million. More than 76000 vaccinations were carried out on Monday,” the minister twitted.

He said total number of people registered so far was now over two million, out of which 600,000 are healthcare workers and more than 1.4 million people are of over 50 years. He called upon all those who were above 50 years to register for vaccination.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif had to go for a coronavirus test again after her health deteriorated on Tuesday. The PML-N leader reportedly had a sore throat after which her family doctors recommended a coronavirus test.