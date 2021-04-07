PM stresses on SMEs’ promotion to take forward economy

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is giving special emphasis on promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to take forward the economy.

The Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting on Tuesday which reviewed Gujranwala Development Plan and Rawalpindi Regeneration and Nullah Lai Expressway projects being implemented under regional development strategy in Punjab.

The Prime Minister assured that the federal government will extend every possible cooperation for the implementation of regional development strategy.

Under the proposed plan, special focus will be given to the agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors in order to fully exploit the potential of Gujranwala Division. The areas to be given special importance include knowledge and technology transfer, specialised value chain, infrastructure, development of human resource, cluster support system, inexpensive energy, communications, urban management, better coordination between rural and urban markets, rural development and management, environment etc.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was also briefed about the Nullah Leh Expressway project and the best possible use of land around it.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Imran Khan said this project will play an important role in transformation of Rawalpindi city. He said that it will address problems of the city as well as create an economic activity. He called for timely completion of the project.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is working on ski resort feasibility to promote winter tourism in the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that Deosai, the high altitude plateau in Gilgit-Baltistan, has turned out to be the country’s first ever winter ski traverse. He shared a number of pictures of the local and foreigner skiers traversing in the snows of Deosai.

Recently, a ski traverse event was held by the Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan at Deosai National Park to encourage tourism in the area.

Deosai plateaus are considered the second-highest plateaus in the world. It is situated at an average elevation of 4,114 metres (13,497 ft) above sea level in Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Deosai plateau hosts the only stable population in the region and is important for its continued survival.