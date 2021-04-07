PM decides to set up parliamentary body for electoral reforms

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to form a parliamentary committee for electoral reforms, it emerged on Tuesday. In a meeting with renowned legal expert Barrister Ali Zafar, the prime minister said that the country needs to work on electoral reforms “on a war footing”. “We have learnt a lot from what occurred during the Senate elections,” PM Imran Khan said. “We will put a stop to malpractices and the use of money in the race,” he added. The prime minister also made clear the government’s plans with regard to Senate proceedings. “The government will work with all political parties in the Senate,” he said. He expressed the hope that all pending legislation in the Upper House will be reviewed soon. The premier directed Barrister Zafar to get in touch with all political parties that have representatives in the Senate. In March, PM Imran Khan had penned a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser asking him to form an electoral reform committee to bring transparency to the elections. “The recent Senate elections have highlighted once again the scourge of vote purchasing in the prevailing non-transparent manner of conducting elections,” the premier said in the letter.













