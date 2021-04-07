Pakistan, Iran hold naval drill in Persian Gulf, Oman Sea

The Pakistan Navy fleet departed Bandar Abbas seaport for a designated area on Tuesday to conduct a combined naval exercise with Iranian Navy in the Persian Gulf’s water and the Sea of Oman.

The purpose of this naval exercise is to improve combat capability and exchange information and military knowledge between the two navies of Pakistan and Iran. This exercise is to demonstrate naval power and synergy and establish a constructive and dynamic interaction to create lasting peace and security in the region.

Submarine combat and support units of the Pakistan Navy as well as Iranian Navy units consisting of the Alborz destroyer and a missile launcher along with a helicopter are participating in the naval exercise. Creating security by the countries of the region will lead to the growth, development of security and ultimately the prosperity of world trade.

Pakistani fleet consists of two naval vessels. The Pakistani fleet enters Bandar Abbas every April, which did not happen last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s Second Rear Admiral Jafar Tazakor said that holding joint meetings in order to exchange maritime information and technical know-how conveys this message that security and peace in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and North Indian Ocean can only be achieved with the cooperation and interaction of regional countries.

Tazakor made the remarks in his meeting with Khan Mahmood Asif, Commander of Pakistani naval fleet. He stated that strengthening military relations and achieving a method accepted by both sides for the implementation of combined naval exercises is the main aim of interactions between the two navies of Iran and Pakistan.

This maritime synergy and interaction at different levels between the two countries will lead to the realisation of common maritime goals, he said, adding, “As a result, maritime cooperation between the two countries will show determination and will of the navies of the two countries in establishing security of transportation and maritime trade in the regions under their control.”

The Pakistani commander, for his part, emphasised that sailing trips to the Islamic Republic of Iran will deepen friendly relations between the two countries. He said that such trips, in addition to transferring specialised experiences, will increase capabilities and transfer of experiences between the two countries.

Strengthening relations between the two countries’ navies and holding joint naval exercises are the two main goals of the fleet in Bandar Abbas, he added. Establishing security in the Persian Gulf, which is the most important international waterway in the world, is important for Iran and Pakistan, the commander continued.