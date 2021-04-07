IG Punjab seeks detailed report on conviction rate in heinous crime and drug cases

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday directed the Additional IG Investigation to prepare a detailed report on the convictions rate in heinous crimes and drug cases.

The IGP said a report must explain what percentage of the accused has been convicted in such cases and what percentage of the cases are pending and in which cases the accused have been acquitted.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office on the proportion of punishments in other serious cases, including drugs.

He said that improving the quality of investigation in line with the requirements of modern policing is his top priority, and noted that by improving the workout rate of cases on a regular basis, the overall crime graph can be reduced.

The IGP said that the main task of the police is to bring the cases to a logical conclusion with the best investigation and bring the culprits to book and in this regard the supervisory officers should use the available resources under their personal supervision to ensure priority measures.

He further said that a list should be prepared to encourage the investigating officers to handle high profile cases of serious crimes efficiently and also encourage the investigating officers at all levels to punish the accused in serious cases with excellent investigation and strong challan so that their morale may get higher and they may perform their duties with more determination and diligence.

IGP Ghani also directed the DIG IT to submit a report within a week regarding the computerization of the data of the proclaimed offenders in all the districts of the province and to continue the process of upgrading the Criminal Records Office (CRO) on a permanent basis.

He directed the Additional IG Training to form a special team to inspect the implementation of Corona SOPs in all the training schools and colleges of the province by visiting all the training colleges and schools in the province and implementing Corona SOPs.

During the meeting, Additional IG Investigation Punjab, Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, while briefing IG Punjab about the ongoing projects and programs for further improvement in the investigation matters, said that priority was given to enhance the capacity of the investigating officers and provide them with all possible facilities, and steps are being taken to further improve the quality of investigation.

Giving instructions, IG Punjab said that it is possible to eradicate crime from the society only by bringing criminal elements under the law. Therefore, the process of investigation should be based on modern scientific basis and reliance on information technology should be increased so that the culprits are punished at any cost.