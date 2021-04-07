ECC discusses PIA restructuring plan today

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet will discuss restructuring plan for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in its meeting scheduled for Wednesday (today). According to details, the ECC will discuss the PIA restructuring plan proposed by the Aviation Division to help the national flag carrier improve its performance. Other agenda items for the meeting include approval of technical supplementary grants amounting to Rs211 million and Rs171.28 million in favour of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) under development expenditure of Power Division during the current financial year 2020-21. The ECC will also discuss approval of technical supplementary grants for Ehsaas Programme, Prime Minister’s special package to implement “Skill for All” Strategy, electronic voting system and for other departments.













