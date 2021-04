Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the development of all areas of Gwadar is the top most priority of the government.

Talking on the occasion of his visit to Gwadar on Tuesday, the chief minister said that steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy for the welfare of fishermen in Gwadar and its adjoining areas. Kamal said the federal and provincial governments would jointly make efforts to remove the sense of deprivation in the province.