563 police personnel facing criminal cases

Faisalabad: As many as 563 Faisalabad district police personnel are allegedly involved in various serious crimes and 139 cases have been registered against them. They include policemen against whom two or more cases have been registered cases were registered for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery; drug trafficking, fraud as well as involvement in other crimes including harassment of women. As a result of these cases, 69 policemen were arrested and remanded in custody.

According to the data released by the District Police Faisalabad, registration of cases against Faisalabad police personnel in one or another police station has become a daily occurrence. And a clear example of this is that in the last year, cases have been registered against 563 district police personnel, ranging from inspectors to constables, for their involvement in various crimes. The police officers against whom cases have been registered include 17 inspectors, 136 sub-inspectors, 302 assistant sub-inspectors, 16 head constables, and 82 constables.

According to the police report, 139 cases were registered against these policemen and the list also includes 44 policemen against whom 2 or more cases were registered. The police officers were also charged with serious offenses such as murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery, as well as drug trafficking, fraud, harassment of women, and entering homes without a search warrant. Cases were also registered for illegal activities and after these cases, 69 policemen were arrested and remanded in custody while 78 policemen are yet to be arrested.

According to the police report, the plaintiff in the cases against some police personnel was also the police while 16 head constables and 92 constables were named as accused in the registered cases. Similarly, challans of 55 cases against police personnel have been filed in the courts and 31 are still pending. 67 cases registered against police personnel have been dismissed without evidence. While 378 policemen were acquitted, show cause notices were issued and punishments were given to 68 policemen.

Regarding the registration of such a large number of cases against Faisalabad police personnel, lawyers and members of civil society said that only one department, called the police, should fix its personnel or senior officers should fix them. Fifty percent of the crime rate in society will be reduced anyway. How can the public be encouraged to stay away from crime when such a large number of policemen are involved in serious crimes?

Apart from that It has also been clarified that an order has been issued by the Inspector General of Punjab Police in this regard that inspectors involved in criminal cases will not be posted as SHOs in any police station. Eight SHOs involved in criminal cases in Faisalabad include PTI MPA’s real brother SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Inspector Waheed Shahid, SHO, D Type Colony Shahid Awan, SHO City Tandlianwala Sufyan Butter, SHO Chak Jhumra Rai Arshad, SHO Samanabad Junaid Nazir, SHO Rodala Mujahid Hussain, SHO Mamoun Kanjan Naeem Alumuddin and SHO Bahlak Muhammad Ali are among those whose records are being checked. He will be removed from office after scrutiny.