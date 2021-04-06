Institute of National School of Public Policy held two days’ workshop on Public Financial Management

Executive Development Institute of National School of Public Policy held a two days’ workshop on Public Financial Management. Part of the mandate of EDI at National School of Public Policy (NSPP) is capacity building of leaders of both, public and private sector through workshops and training courses.

Rector NSPP, Mr. Azmat Ali Ranjha welcomed all participants from various institutions, while highlighting the importance of EDI in the field of providing a workable platform to the public and private sectors to collaborate and develop the way forward strategies and also work for ongoing professional development. He said that efficient management of expenditure and resources in an equitable way is the primary responsibility of the government. He emphasized the importance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for tax collection and enforcement of financial laws, which is in need of reforms. He further explained the linkage between happiness and willingness of people to pay taxes by mentioning the successful models of Finland and Denmark, where people are happier to receive better service delivery in return for paying high taxes.

The course was officially introduced by Dean EDI, Mr. Ahmed Nazir Warraich who underlined the importance of fiscal discipline and efficient financial management. He pointed out that the present Government is also emphasizing good financial management.

Over 50 participants from all over the country attended the session including academicians, civil servants and corporate executives. A team of eminent professionals were invited to conduct the course. Mr. Tariq Bajwa, former Governor of State Bank explained the theoretical framework of public financial management and concept of fiscal federalism alongwith National Finance Commission Award (NFC). Mr. Rana Assad Amin, former Auditor General of Pakistan, gave a detailed account of auditing and accounting. Mr.Rashid Mehmood Langrial, former CEO, NPPMCL presented the successful case study: Public Sector Procurement as a process of Price Discovery: Case of Haveli and Balloki power Plants.

Punjab Finance Minister, The Honourable Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht in the closing session praised the efforts of NSPP and EDI for organizing a course on such a vital issue, especially at a time when Pakistan is going through a challenging time. He highlighted the importance of Public Financial Management and its role in better service delivery.

The two days’ course session was concluded with the vote of thanks from the Dean EDI.