Seminar on Intel Sport Day held at UO

The University of Okara’s Department of Sports & Physical Education, in collaboration with the Institute of Professional Skills Development (IPSD) organized a seminar on the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace.

The department head, Shahbaz Ibrahim, moderated the event while the keynote speakers included Dr Tayyab Minhas, In-Charge UO’s Department of Public Health, Mrs Farhat Asif, President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Abu Zafar Sadiq, former Deputy Secretary Sports and Aamir Bilal, Chief Executive Officer of Sports Development Foundation addressed the Seminar.

On this eve, the UO’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, in his special message, told that sports were vital to inculcate constructive behaviors among youth and keep them away from anti-social activities. Shahbaz said that after religion, only sports could unite people. Dr Tayyab discussed the role of sports in social integration. Aamir highlighted the importance of sports in achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Mrs Farhat argued that sports could be greatly helpful in trauma reduction and rehabilitation of patients. Abu Zafar maintained that sports activities could incorporate life skills in youth. A large number of students attended the seminar both physically and virtually keeping in view the COVID-19 SOPs.