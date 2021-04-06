Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir wrap up the shoot for ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar!’

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, one of the most loved couples of Pakistani entertainment industry recently wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming web series ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar.’

Produced by Motion Content Group, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar,’ a cross border tale of love, family and loss, is an upcoming ZEE5 exclusive and a Zindagi Original web series

Sharing a glimpse of the celebration, Sajal Aly posted a picture of a cake which read ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar – It’s a wrap!’ The picture stirred excitement, inviting a flood of posts on social media by the duo’s fans. In the pictures and video shared from the wrap-up party by the Dhoop Ki Deewar team, Sajal and Ahad are seen cutting the cake together along with director Haseeb Hasan while the entire cast and crew cheers for them. The duo looked absolutely ecstatic in the moments shared, bringing a smile to the faces of their fans who are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite couple together on-screen again!

