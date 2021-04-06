Meiyang Chang remembers SSR on six years of ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’

Bollywood actor and singer Meiyang Chang on Sunday took to Instagram to remember his late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput on their film ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ completing six years of its release date.

The Dibakar Banerjee directorial hit theatres on April 3, 2015.

Meiyang shared a still from the film featuring him and Sushant on Instagram. The actor wrote: “#DetectiveByomkeshBakshy (2015) is a labor of love by everyone involved in it: Dibakar, Urmi, Adi Chopra, Nikos, Vandana, Abhay, Sushant, Anand, Vikas, Smriti, Gaurav, Honey Trehan, Sneha, Divya, Swastika, Mark, Rushi-Manoshi, Neeraj Kabi, Manas, Namrata and so many, many more. I was indeed blessed to play #KanaiDao in the most disciplined yet quirky, nourishing & artistically stimulating fictional universe I`ve ever been a part of.”

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, he wrote: “Most of my scenes were with Sushant & Anand, and I began to admire their dedication, craft & sharp focus, as well as the dazzling work of the team off-camera. It takes a village to create a sublime piece of art such as this, if I may be so biased. Everyone worked with the utmost conviction that amidst a quagmire of the mediocre, we were on to something beyond the usual, and were steered adroitly by the captain of the ship!”

“Yesterday, the film turned 6. There shan`t be a sequel in this continuity (for obvious reasons), but hopefully we will all remember this beautiful movie on its own merit, in its own noir radiance…

#DibakarBanerjee #SSR #SushantSinghRajput #YRF #YashRajFilms #SharadinduBandyopadhyay,” he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.