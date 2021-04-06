Wheat procurement target cut by 28pc

Instead of increasing the wheat procurement target for the 7.7 million population of Faisalabad in the current season, the Punjab Food Department has reduced it by 28% from that of last year. This year, stockpiling and illicit profiteering has also been triggered by the official purchase of small quantities of wheat. The stockists are buying large quantities of wheat, raising fears of an artificial crisis in the wheat market and a sharp rise in prices.

The Punjab Food Department had set a target of 150,000 metric tons of wheat for the Faisalabad district last year but due to poor strategy and negligence of the Food Department, only 70,000 metric tons of wheat could be procured. As a result, there was a shortage of flour last year and many flour mills were locked. The Punjab Food Department has reduced the wheat procurement target for the Faisalabad district this year by 28% to 110,000 metric tons.

Similarly, the per capita price of wheat in the open market had reached Rs 2,400 per 40 kg after the stock of wheat was depleted by the Food Department last year. Due to which a bag of 20 kg flour was sold at Rs. 1500 while flour was sold at Rs. 70 to 75 per kg. In this regard, the Food Department said that this year the Food Department has set a target of purchasing only 110,000 metric tons of wheat.

In this regard, the owners of flour mills clarified that despite the procurement target of 150,000 metric tons of wheat last year; only 70,000 metric tons of wheat could be procured. While the target for procurement of 110,000 metric tons of wheat has been set this year, according to the current situation, the Food Department is likely to procure 50,000 to 60,000 metric tons of wheat. This shows that the wheat procurement target has been deliberately lowered by the food department officials to allegedly nurture illicit profiteers and hoarders. So that less wheat can be procured at the government level and illegal profiteers and hoarders at the private level can buy more wheat and stock it.

The district officer of the Food Department, Faisalabad, said that the policy issued by the government will be fully implemented. The target set for procurement of wheat will be achieved 100% and steps are being taken to take action against the elements involved in irregularities during the wheat procurement drive.