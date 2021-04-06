SBP proposes amendments to foreign exchange manual

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is in the process of revising the foreign exchange (FE) manual in consultation with relevant stakeholders in a phased manner while keeping the market dynamics and pace with changing business environment in consideration.

The primary objective of these revisions is to promote ease of doing business by simplifying the existing instructions, removing the redundancies, and delegating more powers to the authorised dealers for the facilitation of the stakeholders.

In this regard, 11 chapters (out of 22) of the Foreign Exchange Manual have already been revised. Continuing with the work to align the foreign exchange regime with ever-changing business dynamics, the proposed/draft chapter 14 (Commercial Remittances) of the Foreign Exchange Manual has been placed at the SBP’s website for comments of the stakeholders. The comments and suggestions on the proposed draft Chapter-14 (Commercial Remittances) of FE Manual may be submitted at feedback.epd@sbp.org.pk latest by April 21, 2021, said the statement.