Propaganda against South Punjab Secretariat defeated: CM Buzdar tells Qureshi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday told Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that false propaganda against South Punjab secretariat has been eliminated, which was perpetrated by the defeated elements.

CM Buzdar expressed this after Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister at his office and discussed with him south Punjab and various other issues.

During the meeting the CM informed Qurshi that the south Punjab will witness record development during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and vowed to raise the share of south Punjab in schools’ up-gradation to 38 per cent.

Buzdar promised that the PTI government would remove deprivations of all backward areas including the south Punjab, and it was only the PTI government which would create the south Punjab province.

The Chief Minister assured that the south Punjab secretaries were being empowered so that people do not have to travel to Lahore for their problems, and announced that he will visit Multan every month to review the progress on the development works and deal with other issues firsthand.

The cabinet meeting will also be held in Multan and provincial ministers will be available in south Punjab for two days, he added. The government was committed to ending the deprivations of south Punjab and legislation was also being done to reserve employment quota for the youth of south Punjab.

Meanwhile, praising CM Buzdar for his immediate action over the issue of south Punjab secretariat, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that CM’s action was commendable, as that eliminated propaganda and rumours. The era of ameliorating a lot of the common man in Multan and other south Punjab areas has started and no one would be allowed to spread rumours about south Punjab, he said.

Separately, Punjab Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik also called on Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters.

The ministers thanked the Chief Minister for amicably resolving the south Punjab secretariat issue.

Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak opined that the categorical stance of the Chief Minister had resulted in ending the negative propaganda while Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was fully committed to the development of south Punjab and assured to continue working in this regard. Sumsam Bukhari also thanked the CM for announcing development projects.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that every district would be transformed through a development package as composite development of the province was a priority agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said that the process of reforms and development would be noticeable, will not be confined to the villas of the ultra-rich and the elites of the society alone, but will also be visible in the areas of the common man as well.

Taking a dig at the opposition, CM Buzdar said the government had no issue with the opposition as it was approaching its logical end, adding that the government would continue to deliver to the masses. “No one can stop the government from serving the masses as it is a defender of public rights and this duty will be fulfilled”, he added.

Taking notice of the rising sugar prices, the Punjab Chief Minister also directed to ensure provision of sugar at a fixed rate in the province and further directed to take necessary steps in this regard. He directed the ministers to monitor the sugar situation while visiting divisional headquarters and districts, adding that legal action be initiated for the provision of sugar from sugar mills at a fixed rate. “The stocks of those, failing to sell sugar at the fixed rate, will be taken into custody for auction”, he added and further directed to expedite action against those selling sugar at an exorbitant rate.