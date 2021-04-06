Sindh business to remain closed on Fridays, Sundays

The Sindh government on Monday announced uniform closure of business activities across the province amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

A notification issued by the Sindh home department read that the business centres will observe a uniform closure across the Sindh province. It added that the business activities will remain suspended on Fridays and Sundays.

Earlier, every city in the province was following separate closing days of the week and the decision was taken in order to avoid confusion.

On March 31, the Sindh government announced a set of new restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus amid the third Covid-19 wave. According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the provincial government imposed a complete ban on indoor/outdoor wedding ceremonies from April 6.It ordered that “all kinds of gatherings (indoor/outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect.”

“This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events,” the notification reads. The notification reads that all markets, shopping malls and other businesses will work from 6am in the morning till 8pm. The Sindh government also announced to shut all public parks, cinemas, shrines and imposed a ban on dine-in services at restaurants. Outdoor dining will be allowed till 10:00pm.