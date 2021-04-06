Four high-profile TTP militants held

The police claimed to have arrested four high-profile terrorists here on Monday in Swat. According to SHO Nawab Ali Khan, of Matta Police Station, the Matta police following a tip-off, apprehended key militants of the banned outfit of the Tehreek-i-Taliban in areas of Matta tehsil in Swat. The police tightened checking around checkpoints and arrested Ali Ahmad, Tahir, Hazrat Noman and Shoukat Ali during the police search operation, SHO Nawab said, adding that all the four apprehended militants were wanted by the police for their anti state activities. The SHO also informed that all the nabbed terrorists had been at large since the Swat operation launch in the year 2009.













