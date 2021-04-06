10 more die due to coronavirus

Ten people died from coronavirus-related complications here on Monday in Swat. According to the official of the Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital (SGTH), 10 people died of the virus that took the overall tally of death at the hands of coronavirus to 157 in Swat. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their heirs, the official said, adding that currently 160 patients of coronavirus were being treated at the SGTH, whereas results of more than 90 were being awaited. The official also said 11 new patients were admitted to the SGTH during the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the district administration has been all set to enforce the measures, framed by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), aimed at protecting lives from the spreading virus. The administration has imposed section 144 in the district and made wearing masks mandatory for the general public. A notification, earlier issued by the district administration, strictly warned the general people to abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The notification said, those found in violation of the safety measures and not following SOPs would be tried under sec 188 of the constitution.













