Sindh CM’s advisor, others indicted in assets case

An accountability court has indicted Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani and 12 others accused in the assets beyond known sources of income case on Monday.

Accountability Court Judge Fareed Anwar Qazi framed charges against the accused. The accused namely Aijaz Jakhrani, Agha Zarar, Allah Dito, Fareed Mugheri and other government officials have been indicted in the corruption case of Rs360 million.

The accused pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. The court later adjourned the hearing of the case until April 13.

The anti-graft watchdog had accused Aijaz Jakhrani and four others of their alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million corruption in the second reference.

Earlier on March 24, the Sindh High Court (SHC) dropped a hint to cancel the bail granted to Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani over his continuous absence from the hearings.

The SHC heard the bail petition of Aijaz Jakhrani in the third reference of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The SHC judge expressed outrage over the continued absence of Jakhrani from the hearing. The court warned that his interim bail will be cancelled if he fails to appear in the next hearing.

Jahkhrani’s lawyer apprised the court that his client did not appear in the hearing as he went to Sukkur to attend a hearing before the high court’s Sukkur bench.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that an inquiry is underway at the Education Works Service against Aijaz Jakhrani and others accused.

The anti-graft watchdog has accused Aijaz Jakhrani and four others of their alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million corruption in the second reference. On November 6, an accountability court had indicted five accused including Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, in assets beyond income case.